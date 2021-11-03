Akoustis to Develop a 4G/5G XBAW Filter for a New Mobile Customer

Kyocera Corporation and JMA Wireless have formally agreed to develop a 5G millimeter-wave backhaul system. 5G services are in full swing, and there is the need to quickly densify 5G service areas. Normally, 5G base stations are connected to the 5G core network via fiber optic cables, but in rural areas and suburban areas it is expected that fiber trenching on the last mile will be expensive and time-consuming to realize. Therefore, Kyocera and JMA’s system will use multi-beam technology with Kyocera’s multi-element antennas for donor stations to develop a multi-cell system that simultaneously connects multiple relay node stations with 5G millimeter-wave wireless backhaul circuits. The resulting solution will simplify the installation, integration and operation of 5G base stations, contributing to a rapid growth of 5G radio sites.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO