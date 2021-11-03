CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modular mmWave Antenna Test Range Chambers for Microwave, 5G and Radar Applications

Cover picture for the articleMmWave Test Solutions has introduced a new modular mmWave antenna test range chamber that is available in 3, 5 and 10 m sizes. The AC1224 Generation 2 (GEN2) mmWave antenna test chambers are available in a modular format and use the best-in-class pyramidal absorbers with 115 nm or 300 nm thickness...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Antenna#Microwave#Radar#Modular Design#Mmwave Test Solutions#G Mmwave#Catr#Assembly#Cnc
