XMA Corporation OmniSpectra® to Stock Cryogenic Connectivity Products from Intelliconnect / CryoCoax

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryoCoax, a leader in the manufacture of cryogenic cable assemblies announced that XMA Corporation-OmniSpectra® has been appointed as a franchise stocking distributor focused on its cryogenic connectivity products, standard attenuators and high frequency microwave components. This exciting new development complements the existing product range of RF, microwave and cryogenic...

www.everythingrf.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryogenic#Intelliconnect Cryocoax#Rf
