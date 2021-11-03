XMA Corporation OmniSpectra® to Stock Cryogenic Connectivity Products from Intelliconnect / CryoCoax
CryoCoax, a leader in the manufacture of cryogenic cable assemblies announced that XMA Corporation-OmniSpectra® has been appointed as a franchise stocking distributor focused on its cryogenic connectivity products, standard attenuators and high frequency microwave components. This exciting new development complements the existing product range of RF, microwave and cryogenic...www.everythingrf.com
