CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

INTOLERANCE EMERGES AS OBSTACLE TO FRIENDSHIP

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

DEAR ABBY: My 23-year-old daughter is dating a transgender woman, "Holly." My family is accepting, and we love Holly. However, she has been met with varying levels of acceptance from some of our friends. Recently, one of them, "Gina," invited our family to an upcoming poolside barbecue at their...

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Childhood sweethearts reconnect and get married after 50 years apart

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All it took was one handwritten letter, and Jim and Vivian Starr's life would change forever. The two could not connect due to the lack of technology at the time. Now they're married and living out their "fairytale" "A fairytale," is how the Starrs describe the story...
GREENSBORO, NC
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: A granddaughter requests gran’s bequest

Dear Amy: My grandmother recently died. For me, she was like my third parent while growing up, because I spent so much time at her home. From what I understand, there is no will. However, there are a couple of items from her home that I would like to have for sentimental reasons. (Specifically, a clock, and ashes from her dogs that I grew up with).
SOCIETY
marriage.com

15 Signs of Friendship Turning Into Love

You’ve probably heard someone say at some point in time that for a relationship to work out in the long run, a good friendship is important. Seeing your partner as your best friend, as your go-to person, is a great foundation for a long-term relationship or marriage. But are you...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
northeastohioparent.com

Dad Matters: Every Friendship is a Season

“You know who I miss?” my daughter asked. I knew who she was going to say, but know-it-alls make for lousy conversationalists. So I asked, “Who?”. Ah, yes. The girls had lived next door to us for a couple of years and had doted on my daughter, who was a few years younger than they were. They’d let her toddle after them in games of tag and even catch them when she grew tired of running. They’d been her confidants, role models, and hair stylists.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

SINGLE WOMAN STRUGGLES TO CONNECT IN NEW COMMUNITY

SINGLE WOMAN STRUGGLES TO CONNECT IN NEW COMMUNITY. DEAR ABBY: I have been living in a 55-plus community in Florida for several years. I'm a single woman, and I moved here for the weather and to meet new friends. In this community, there are "cliques." One does everything together and never includes anyone else. The other is a combination of full-time residents and seasonal residents.
RELATIONSHIPS
Antelope Valley Press

Coming out later in life has unique obstacles

CHICAGO — A lot can be hidden behind a marriage. For Brad and Cyndi Marler, it was that they are both gay. A few years after their wedding, they told each other their secret. Then, for more than three decades, they told no one else. “We always said it was...
CHICAGO, IL
thekirkwoodcall.com

Friendship Dance survival guide

With the Friendship Dance in a few days, the frenzy has begun and the time for dance prep has arrived. If you are a typical freshman, or one of the COVID-19 sophomores, then you might be feeling lost. Fortunately, TKC has you covered from the best places to buy your outfit to where to get your corsages and boutonnieres.
THEATER & DANCE
heraldstandard.com

A subway, a Bible and an unlikely friendship

It’s nighttime on the D.C. Metro. A young woman rummages through her purse, finds what she’s looking for; the subway slows to a stop and she hurries to get off, and get home after a long day. A young man boards; perhaps they pass one another, maybe they don’t. Either...
UNIONTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Cheating Husband Obsesses Over Cheating Wife's Lover

Cheating Husband Obsesses Over Cheating Wife's Lover. DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been married for 21 (mostly) happy years. However, last year I had an affair that lasted for several months. I confessed to my wife, and we separated for about a month while I tried to evaluate what I should do. In the end, I returned home and asked for forgiveness and reconciliation.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Iola Register

Authors bring lessons on kindness, friendship

Try to improve just a tiny bit today. That’s the lesson authors Chad Morris and Shelly Brown brought to Iola students and others this week. The authors came to Iola on Thursday to talk about their book, “Squint,” which was selected as the Iola Reads Young Adult Selection for 2021.
IOLA, KS
Chester County Independent

News of the Communities of Old Friendship and Mifflin

Good day to all! I hope it has been a good week for everyone. The wonderful sun was out on Sunday, and the skies are a beautiful blue with white puffy clouds. I am thankful for last week, but the weather was so dreary. I, like others, do not look forward to those days, but we must take the good with the bad. Every day can not be lovely, but we can be thankful for every day! I will bring in a few plants, and the rest are history for this year. We are enjoying the beautiful fall foliage. God is so GOOD! We are looking forward to our fall/winter birds returning. We still have a little trimming to do outside, but the chilly weather is about to catch us. The forecast for this week calls for temperatures to be mostly in the 50s and lows mostly in the 30s. WOW! I do know we have had some warmer temperatures around Thanksgiving. I guess we will just watch and wait.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
mcdonoughvoice.com

We are community: Scattering kindness and friendship

Special to Augusta Eagle-Scribe, USA TODAY NETWORK. Our sympathy to the family and friends of Gary Hamilton who passed away this week. He was the brother of Jack Hamilton. Plymouth Old Settlers is having a fish fry on Saturday, November 13th from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Legion Building on the west side of the Plymouth Square. Fish, baked beans, potato salad, drink and dessert will be served for $8 for adults and $4 for children. Carry outs are also available by calling Mel at 309-331-3116. Proceeds will go toward the 2022 celebration.
MACOMB, IL
wskg.org

A real-life friendship portrayed in song

The correspondence between singer Patsy Cline and a fan who grew to be a treasured friend is the basis for Always, Patsy Cline presented by SRO Productions. Director George Kurbaba talks about the true story of this friendship and how it translates to the stage. Photo credit: SRO Productions.
MUSIC
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
thefocus.news

Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy