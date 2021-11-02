INTOLERANCE EMERGES AS OBSTACLE TO FRIENDSHIP

Good day to all! I hope it has been a good week for everyone. The wonderful sun was out on Sunday, and the skies are a beautiful blue with white puffy clouds. I am thankful for last week, but the weather was so dreary. I, like others, do not look forward to those days, but we must take the good with the bad. Every day can not be lovely, but we can be thankful for every day! I will bring in a few plants, and the rest are history for this year. We are enjoying the beautiful fall foliage. God is so GOOD! We are looking forward to our fall/winter birds returning. We still have a little trimming to do outside, but the chilly weather is about to catch us. The forecast for this week calls for temperatures to be mostly in the 50s and lows mostly in the 30s. WOW! I do know we have had some warmer temperatures around Thanksgiving. I guess we will just watch and wait.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO