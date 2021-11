Meredith Pruitt is not your typical candidate for the Chapel Hill–Carrboro City Schools Board of Education. For one thing, she’s a registered Republican in one of the bluest counties in the state. For another, she’s raised a lot more money than any of her five opponents in the nonpartisan race, likely the most ever in a CHCCS school board race. This, combined with a vague platform and a handful of high-profile, conservative donors, means Pruitt has garnered much more scrutiny than other candidates. She’s emblematic, some parents and activists say, of a local iteration of a right-wing infiltration of school boards by conservative candidates hoping to launch their political careers that’s playing out nationally.

