Video: Is Glover Teixeira's career comeback the greatest in UFC history?

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
USA Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlover Teixeira did it. He finally did it. At this past weekend’s UFC 267, we saw Teixeira claim the UFC light heavyweight championship at 42 years old with a second-round submission of Jan...

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Bloody Elbow

Video: Jan Blachowicz gives Glover Teixeira a birthday gift ahead of UFC 267

Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira are two of the nicest fighters on the UFC roster, and this pre-fight interaction is proof of that assertion. Blachowicz and Teixeira will vie for the light heavyweight championship at UFC 267 on Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. However, before both men step inside of the Octagon opposite of one another, there was a cause for celebration. Teixeira turned 42 on Thursday and Blachowicz joined in on the festivities by not only serenading his opponent with a fine rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ at the end of their pre-fight press conference, but also presenting him with a bottle of Polish beer, which he dubbed the ‘best beer in Poland’ shortly after official weigh-ins.
UFC
Empire Sports Media

Jiri Prochazka awaits Glover Teixeira after UFC 267

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC 267, the light heavyweight title was on the line. Poland’s Jan Blachowicz (28-9) was defending his title against 42 year old Glover Teixeira (32-8) who was getting his second chance at UFC gold. The fight started perfectly for the challenger on...
UFC
Glover Teixeira
CBS Sports

UFC 267 predictions -- Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira: Fight card, odds, prelims, expert picks

UFC 267 has arrived. The MMA promotion is back on Fight Island for a jam-packed event that features two title fights and return of some of the top prospects and rising contenders in the world. It all goes down on Saturday, Oct. 30, from Abu Dhabi and will air live on ESPN+ for free with your subscription to the service in the early afternoon on the East Coast.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jan Blachowicz issues statement following title fight loss to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267

Jan Blachowicz issued a statement following title fight loss to new UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 267. Blachowicz entered the fight against Teixeira as a sizable betting favorite, but he lost his 205lbs title in the second round when Teixeira submitted him with a rear-naked choke. It was one hell of a performance by Teixeira, who captured a UFC title at age 42, but for Blachowicz, it was one of the weakest showings in years. Blachowicz, who is known for his “legendary Polish power,” was not able to connect with Teixeira during the fight when it took place on the feet, and on the ground, he had absolutely no answers for Teixeira.
UFC
Empire Sports Media

UFC 267 Preview: Jan Blachowicz – Glover Teixeira

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 267, the light heavyweight title is on the line. The Polish Power and defending champion Jan Blachowicz (28-8) will defend his title against the veteran Glover Teixeira (32-7). Both of these men have similar stories that have led them to UFC 267....
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 267: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 267 goes down live on Fight Island. Today’s show is the first numbered card for a very long time that won’t air on PPV in the United States. The card features two title fights on top, with Jan Blachowicz defending his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira, while Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen will fight for an interim bantamweight title.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira full fight video preview for UFC 267 main event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will return to the Octagon to defend his 205-pound title against longtime division contender Glover Teixeira in the UFC 267 main event TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 30, 2021) on ESPN+ from “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. LIVE! UFC 267 PPV Is FREE...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Glover Teixeira gets hero’s welcome in Connecticut after UFC 267 title win

The Glover Teixeira victory tour has begun. Teixeira capped off a 19-year MMA journey this past Saturday when he submitted Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi to become light heavyweight champion. On Monday, the Brazilian shared a video of a raucous crowd celebrating his big win back in his adopted hometown of Dansbury, Conn.
UFC
chatsports.com

Glover Teixeira's Defiance of Father Time at UFC 267 Is Why We Love MMA

It's tempting to call Glover Teixeira's UFC 267 light heavyweight title win a storybook ending, but doing so would ignore the fact that he still has chapters left to write. Teixeira, 42, completed one of the most legendary career comebacks of all time in the card's main event, dominating Polish champion Jan Blachowicz—a big bettering favorite—en route to a second-round rear-naked choke victory. The Brazilian's age alone made his title win impressive—he's now the oldest first-time champion in UFC history—but his victory is made even more commendable by the fact that he's been counted out so many times before.
UFC
FanSided

Who is next for Glover Teixeira after UFC 267 victory?

UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira may have his first challenger already lined up for him. After submitting Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 267, Glover Teixeira finally added the title UFC champion to his long list of career achievements. After almost 20 years in professional MMA, Teixeira’s...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Glover Teixeira's historic title win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267

Glover Teixeira’s unlikely run to the top concluded in a championship Saturday when he dethroned Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 267 main event. Teixeira, at 42, became the second-oldest fighter in UFC history to put hands on an undisputed belt when he took the light heavyweight belt off Blachowicz (28-9 MMA, 11-6 UFC) by second-round submission in the headlining matchup, which took place at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi.
UFC
MMA Fighting

‘Minotauro’ Nogueira predicts Glover Teixeira will tap Jan Blachowicz with arm-triangle choke at UFC 267

Former UFC and PRIDE heavyweight champion Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira believes Glover Teixeira will become the latest Brazilian to win UFC gold this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Speaking on a recent episode of MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca, “Minotauro” explained why he expects Teixeira to dethrone Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 267, which goes down on Saturday at Etihad Arena.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Glover Teixeira becomes UFC light-heavyweight champion at UFC 267

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Fight Island today, Saturday, October 30, 2021, for UFC 267, the first non-PPV numbered event since UFC 138 back in November of 2011. That was six days shy of a decade ago.. Headlining the event is a light-heavyweight championship clash between Jan Blachowicz and...
UFC

