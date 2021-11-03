Video: Is Glover Teixeira's career comeback the greatest in UFC history?

Jan Blachowicz issued a statement following title fight loss to new UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 267. Blachowicz entered the fight against Teixeira as a sizable betting favorite, but he lost his 205lbs title in the second round when Teixeira submitted him with a rear-naked choke. It was one hell of a performance by Teixeira, who captured a UFC title at age 42, but for Blachowicz, it was one of the weakest showings in years. Blachowicz, who is known for his “legendary Polish power,” was not able to connect with Teixeira during the fight when it took place on the feet, and on the ground, he had absolutely no answers for Teixeira.
