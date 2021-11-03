Video: Is Glover Teixeira's career comeback the greatest in UFC history?

Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira are two of the nicest fighters on the UFC roster, and this pre-fight interaction is proof of that assertion. Blachowicz and Teixeira will vie for the light heavyweight championship at UFC 267 on Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. However, before both men step inside of the Octagon opposite of one another, there was a cause for celebration. Teixeira turned 42 on Thursday and Blachowicz joined in on the festivities by not only serenading his opponent with a fine rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ at the end of their pre-fight press conference, but also presenting him with a bottle of Polish beer, which he dubbed the ‘best beer in Poland’ shortly after official weigh-ins.

