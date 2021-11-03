CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Syracuse, NY

Liedka family recognized

By Jason Klaiber
 9 days ago
The date of Nov. 2 was named Liedka Family Appreciation Day by the Village of East Syracuse. (photo: Jason Klaiber)

VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – During the Village of East Syracuse’s November trustees meeting, the board recognized the family of former Deputy Mayor Kimberly Liedka and advertised a new position with the fire department.

A proclamation read by Mayor Robert Tackman acknowledged the different ways that Liedka’s immediate family had supported the village over the years, including their help with renovating the Veterans Memorial Park and raising funds for an American Legion security system as well as her time spent teaching at East Syracuse Elementary.

In addition to her family’s volunteering efforts, her husband, Dan Liedka, had been the mayor of East Syracuse from 2007 to 2013. He later became the Onondaga County Legislator for the 7th District.

The presentation of the proclamation ended with the naming of Nov. 2 as Liedka Family Appreciation Day.

The Monday meeting also saw the board publicize the opening of a position with the village’s fire department.

The part-time job would be for a department coordinator who would assist the fire chief and the other officers on the administration end without stepping on responsibilities laid out by state laws.

This coordinator would be tasked with figuring out how to quicken call responses and form more of a “brotherhood” among the department members, said Margaret Raesky, the newly named Deputy Mayor.

The hired person would receive somewhere between $22 and $28 an hour and would need to follow a flexible day-and-night schedule according to Raesky. The experience level can vary based on the individual applying.

The Village will be posting a finalized job description in the near future.

In other news

The Village of East Syracuse recently created a Facebook page in its name where announcements will be made and where recordings of general board meetings will be posted.

Chris Shields, the village’s code enforcement officer and fire chief, said he has received several phone calls from people desiring further information related to the zoning and specific placement of cannabis shops in East Syracuse.

“I’ve been telling them the same thing: that we’re not at that point,” Shields said.

He said work and discussions addressing changes to zoning and local laws will likely start this coming January but that he will alert anyone who has expressed curiosity about the topic.

Department of Public Works (DPW) Superintendent Randy Hughson said the milling and paving of the 100 blocks of both West Ellis and West Heman streets will commence next week.

The Village will also be holding a “Veteran’s Spaghetti Dinner” on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Arthur Butler American Legion on West Manlius Street.

