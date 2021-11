Railroad repairs scheduled for next week will cause the shutdown of a section of Southwest 14th Street for a majority of next week. According to a release from the city of Loveland, Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroad will be making repairs to the crossing on 14th Street Southwest near South Roosevelt Avenue from Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 2-5. This work, the release said, will require a full closure of 14th Street Southwest from U.S. 287 to Taft Avenue; business access will be allowed in that area, but there will be a hard closure at the railroad tracks..

