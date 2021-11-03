Republican Anne Donnelly declares victory in race for Nassau DA

Republican Anne Donnelly declared victory in the race for Nassau County district attorney Tuesday evening.

She has been working as a prosecutor in the district attorney's office and results showed her with a strong lead over current state Sen. Todd Kaminsky.

Donnelly had criticized Kaminsky for voting for bail reform.

Before results came in, she spoke with News 12's Thema Ponton.

"All of the voters I've been speaking to have been saying that law enforcement and safety is a priority, and they want to make sure we keep this a safe county," Donnelly said.

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kaminsky had not yet conceded.