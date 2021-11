Did you attend the Buffalo Bills versus Maimi Dolphins football game last Sunday, October 31st? If so, and you got into Highmark Stadium, that means you are fully vaccinated. According to WIVB TV in Buffalo, in September it was announced that full vaccination would be required for anyone entering a Buffalo Bills or Buffalo Sabres game. And that also extends to all other events planned at both venues. It previously was okay to enter with just one dose of a vaccine.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO