Local farmers south of Tijuana used to grow tomatoes, cucumbers, pumpkins, and peppers, but starting eight years ago they have devoted one-quarter of their land to marigolds. This flower is considered as the flower of the death, also known as cempasuchil (flower of 400 petals in Aztec language). These southern farmers were the local supplier of flower shops for Dia de los Muertos celebration, but last year everything changed. The closure of all graveyards in the city due to the Covid-19 pandemic affected the selling of the flower; the farmers had to invent a way to avoid disaster.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO