Joseph “Joe” Belsky went to be with his Lord, peacefully at his home, on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. He was born on July 16, 1935, to the late Thomas and Loretta (Betts) Belsky. He was baptized at St. Patrick’s Church in Mauston. His early years were spent in the Mauston area. When he was 9, he and his family moved to a farm south of New Lisbon. He attended schools in New Lisbon and graduated in 1953. Joe furthered his education at Juneau County Normal School and received his teaching degree. It was there that he met and married his soulmate, Joan Anderson of Wilton.

