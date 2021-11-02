CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pledge to protect oceans to fight climate change is ‘weak’ – NGO

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – More than a dozen countries, including the United States, pledged on Tuesday to step up protection of their national waters, but activists said the promise lacked the ambition needed to reverse the ongoing destruction of oceans. The pledge is among a series of commitments being made at...

