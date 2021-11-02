CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Rate differentials set to gently jostle strong U.S. dollar: Reuters poll

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) – The dollar’s performance against major currencies will be mixed as investors are expected to favour those carrying higher interest rates in both the short and medium-term, a Reuters poll of FX strategists found. Calls for tighter monetary policy to tame inflation running at multiyear highs in...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
mix929.com

U.S. dollar net longs hit lowest since late September -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Speculators’ net long bets on the U.S. dollar fell to their lowest since late September, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position was $19.51 billion for the week ended Nov....
MARKETS
poundsterlinglive.com

Dollar Bulldozes Higher on Strong Labour Market Data

The Dollar was in touching distance of its strongest levels since July 2020 following the release of a consensus-busting set of labour market data that confirmed 531K jobs were created in October. This beats the market expectation for 450K, and marks a gain on September's 312K, which was revised higher.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#U S Interest Rates#Unemployment Rates#Sovereign Debt#Bengaluru#Fx#Treasury#Saxo Bank#British#Canadian#Ecilt Gb#Nz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Axios

Central banks surprise markets with dovish interest rate stance

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell delivered precisely the tapering news that the financial world expected at his Wednesday press conference — but when it comes to interest rates, central banks around the globe are serving up some surprises. Catch up quick: Central bankers for some of the world's biggest economies...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
STOCKS
investing.com

Dollar Down, but Set for Weekly Gain as Investors Await U.S. Jobs Report

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Friday morning in Asia, but set to record a second consecutive week of gains. Investors now await the latest U.S. jobs report, which could change the timing of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The U.S. Dollar Index Futures that tracks the greenback...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bank of England warns supply problems will slow UK economy as it holds interest rates at 0.1%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent and issued a more pessimistic forecast for the UK economy on the back of rising prices and widespread disruption to the supply of goods.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise its benchmark interest rate due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising costs for millions of borrowers but analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the base...
BUSINESS
101.9 KELO-FM

BoE faces decision day, caught between inflation and slowdown risks

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England will deliver its most hotly awaited policy decision in years on Thursday, when it will either raise borrowing costs from an all-time low or say it is waiting to ensure the post-lockdown economy is ready for a rate hike. The British central bank...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

More Trouble Ahead for Erratic Emerging Market Currencies - Reuters Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies are headed for more trouble next year as mounting expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to quell inflation are set to keep the mighty U.S. dollar in the driving seat, a Reuters poll showed. Most emerging market currencies were forecast to weaken...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy