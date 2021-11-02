CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Chris Baca | Here to Help

By Kim McMurry
fourstatesliving.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past 12 years, Chris Baca has helped his clients find the best insurance policies to protect their most valuable assets. During this time, he has spent the last year and a half as agency manager and thoroughly enjoys taking care of people. Whether you are in need of home,...

www.fourstatesliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourstatesliving.com

Dr. Cindy Porter | Caring for Children

From an early age, Dr. Cindy Porter knew that she wanted to be a pediatrician. Whether taking care of children or volunteering in the community, Dr. Porter nourishes everyone she meets. Compassionate and caring, she is always giving back to others, and FSLM appreciates Dr. Porter for being a blessing to all who know her. for the past 25 years.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Here To Help#Thanksgiving
mycouriertribune.com

SENIOR NEWS LINE: Social Security gets big benefits bump

The news is in. Our Social Security benefit for 2022 will increase by 5.9%, slightly less than the 6.1% estimate the government put out this summer. Still, that’s much greater than the 1.3% increase we saw for 2021 and the 1.6% the year before. The average monthly dollar increase will...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Jenn Leach

Is a Fourth Stimulus Check for $2,000 Coming in November?

Update: Americans are putting pressure on President Biden to offer a fourth stimulus check. The latest talk has been for the Child Tax Credit to be extended past December. The Child Tax Credit issues $250 per household per child over age 6 and $300 per household per child under age 6. Here's more on how it works..
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS LA

Thousands Of Nurses And Health Care Professionals At Kaiser Permanente Plan To Strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals delivered a 10-day notice of strike against Kaiser Permanente Thursday, saying thousands of nurses and health care professionals in Southern California may strike beginning Monday, Nov. 15. According to the union’s press release, nearly 32,000 Kaiser workers in total would be on strike, making it the nation’s largest labor strike in 2021. “Registered nurses and health care professionals are striking over Kaiser Permanente’s proposals to depress wages for current employees and slash wages for incoming workers during a national health care staffing crisis,” the release read in part. Some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WLWT 5

10 Hamilton County children adopted ahead of holiday season

CINCINNATI — Ten Hamilton County children have been adopted by eight families, just in time for the holiday season. Each year, Hamilton County Job and Family Services partners with Hamilton County Probate Court to hold a special day of adoption ceremonies. The ceremonies call attention to adoption, the need for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy