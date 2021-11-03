Judge seals part of Huntsville School District case involving student identities

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A judges grants the Huntsville School District’s request to seal part of its sex abuse case involving students.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks made the decision after the district filed the motion last week, saying it is to protect the identity of the victims and students involved.

Judge Brooks could seal the rest of the case. The district is also requesting a gag order so attorneys and others would not be able to speak with the media.

