Huntsville, AR

Judge seals part of Huntsville School District case involving student identities

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 9 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A judges grants the Huntsville School District’s request to seal part of its sex abuse case involving students.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks made the decision after the district filed the motion last week, saying it is to protect the identity of the victims and students involved.

Madison County Record files motion to keep records regarding Huntsville schools sexual assault lawsuit open

Judge Brooks could seal the rest of the case. The district is also requesting a gag order so attorneys and others would not be able to speak with the media.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Man charged for fraudulent spending of over $6,000 on woman’s debit card

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man is facing charges after a woman reported over $6,000 worth of purchases that she did not make appearing on her debit card. According to a prosecuting attorney’s release, the accused, Tyler Macon, 28, began using the victim’s card on Oct. 4 and made purchases at Walmart stores in […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
