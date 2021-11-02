CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Kyle Thomason | The Power to Light Up the World

By Kim McMurry
fourstatesliving.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether installing underground electrical lines or climbing poles to repair overhead lines, the men and women who perform utility line work often find themselves working in extreme circumstances. For the past eight years, Kyle Thomason has used his problem-solving skills to install, maintain, and repair electrical lines, oftentimes after natural disasters....

www.fourstatesliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

How climate change is muting America's famous fall foliage

America's northeast is famous for its red, orange and yellow fall foliage but experts say climate change is dulling the colors and delaying peak season, causing concern for the region's multibillion-dollar "leaf-peeping" tourist industry. Hotter days, coupled with warmer nights and overcast skies caused by increased precipitation are slowing down photosynthesis, threatening those deep red colors beloved by "leaf-peepers."
ENVIRONMENT
The Week

Death of the ancients

This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine. For centuries, sequoias were largely invulnerable to fire. The world's most massive trees, sequoias have insulating bark up to 3 feet thick and canopies 200 to 300 feet above the forest floor, so that flames from wildfires could only lick at their trunks. Perfectly adapted to their environment, these majestic trees thrived in their own Eden in the Sierra Nevada, with some reaching the age of more than 2,000 years. Then mankind intervened. Climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels brought in hotter weather, prolonged droughts, and more-intense wildfires. In 2020, the huge Castle Fire incinerated an estimated 10,000 mature sequoias — wiping out up to 14 percent of the tree's population. This year, as more fires raged, parks officials resorted to wrapping some sequoia trunks in protective foil. People are making bucket-list pilgrimages to the groves as sequoias join a list of endangered natural wonders: the Great Barrier Reef, glaciers from Montana to the Himalayas, the Amazon rain forest, and on and on.
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Too little, too late? The devastating consequences of natural disasters must inform building codes

Steady population growth and the accompanying rise in urban density increases the risk to human life and damage to property caused by natural disasters. In 2017, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) estimated the annual cost of earthquake damage in the United States was US$6.1 billion. Building codes are not retroactive, which means that buildings need only comply with the codes that were in effect at the time of their design and construction. The retrofitting of existing structures and the enforcement of building standards is the biggest challenge for local and federal governments in North America. Earthquakes have posed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
TheConversationCanada

2021 was a bad year for glaciers in western North America — and it's about to get much worse

The year 2021 will likely be one of the worst for glaciers in southern British Columbia, Alberta, Washington and Montana. It started out OK. A weak La Niña arrived in the fall of 2020 and continued through the winter. La Niñas tend to favour cool conditions and ample snowfall, so the winter of 2020-21 wasn’t bad for glaciers. But what followed was. In late June, the so-called heat dome settled over the west, creating exceptional warming that melted snow cover on the glaciers and exposed ice in a matter of days. The timing was especially bad, as it coincided with...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Ancient Earth May Have Been Ravaged by Gigantic Rain Storms

In the distant past, Earth may have seen massive rain storms hundreds of miles wide, dumping more than a foot (over 30 centimeters) of rain in just a few hours. Researchers have been modeling several epochs of extreme heat on our planet – times when the surface temperature would have been around 320 Kelvin (47 Celsius) – and think that cycles of dryness would've been swiftly followed by deluges of rain. This cycle is a "new and completely unexpected atmospheric state" according to the team behind the new study. Not only can it improve our understanding of the past and future of...
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving
ScienceAlert

Newly Discovered Symbiosis Could Power Carbon Removal in The Sea

Tropical rainforests are often called the lungs of our planet, sucking vast amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and puffing out oxygen in exchange. As it turns out, however, there are even bigger lungs in our oceans. Seagrass meadows are vast fields of underwater plants capable of capturing carbon 35 times faster than tropical rainforests. Along with tundra, these coastal ecosystems are among the world's largest carbon sinks, yet we know surprisingly little about what fuels their high productivity. A new study suggests these marine meadows would not be nearly as powerful at capturing carbon if it wasn't for a hidden hero...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

The Circles in This Illusion Actually Aren't Changing Shape or Moving at All, Sorry

The internet is never short on optical illusions – trippy gifs and animations that trick our brains and misguide our senses. Some are worthwhile unravelling, giving us some clever psychological tools we can put to use to treat and diagnose. Others are harder to break down, but give us something novel to fight over in the meantime. Then there are some that truly blow our minds. A word of warning here: if your brain isn't happy when met with things that spin and flash, get somebody to read this out to you and just imagine how astonishing this illusionary art is. Got it? Good....
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Design Milk

DMTV Milkshake: Transforming the World With Light

In this special edition of Milkshake, in partnership with Lutron Electronics, we take a light-centric tour of their New York Global Experience Center with our esteemed guide, Thomas Mnich, an award-winning lighting designer now collaborating with the world’s top creatives and lighting designers in a sales specification role. If you’ve ever doubted the power of shifting light temperatures to create radical change in your environment, don’t miss this episode.
HOME & GARDEN
Wired

These Batteries Can't Power a Car—but They Can Light Up a City

But the batteries still work. Research suggests they may retain two-thirds or more of their original capacity. So for the past 18 months, these batteries have been living a second act: storing energy from nearby rows of solar panels. Their owner, B2U Storage Solutions, wants to know how effectively, and for how long, they can do that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dublinohiousa.gov

The Dublin Link Lights Up

The City of Dublin supports and celebrates initiatives and causes that align with the City’s values and vision. By lighting the Dublin Link, the City can visually demonstrate the City’s support and promote awareness for various initiatives that impact our community. The following lighting schemes/program will help us celebrate together and build community spirit in Dublin.
POLITICS
Grant Piper News

Four Likely Effects From The Solar Flare Due To Hit Sunday

Artist recreation of a solar flare hitting Earth.NASA. The sun just fired off a massive Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from a sunspot pointed directly at the Earth. These solar events are common but the strength and positioning of this particular burst are set to affect the Earth more than usual. The sun is a volatile being that frequently shoots matter and radiation into space at regular intervals. Most of the time, these streams fly harmlessly off into the empty void. Since the Earth orbits on a single plane, being caught in one of these ejections is not super common. Many of these flares are mild in strength but the one detected this week was categorized an X strength eruption - the strongest possible designation.
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Sun-Powered Prototypes That Harvest Water From The Air Could Help Billions of People

Even when there's not a cloud in the sky, there's always water circulating in the atmosphere. Compared to all the H20 on Earth, there isn't much up there – only about 0.001 percent – but in areas of high humidity, even that small amount of moisture could be enough to provide safe drinking water for a billion people. The hydration is there for the taking. All we need to do is figure out how to get it.  If we can create a cost-effective, off-grid device that uses solar power to harvest liquid from the heavens, a new paper estimates we could produce 5 liters (1.3...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy