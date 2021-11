Two of the Big 12’s top three teams square off in a conference showdown featuring a bevy of 2022 NFL Draft prospects in Waco. Consider Oklahoma on upset alert this Saturday at McLane Stadium. The Sooners are 5.5-point favorites on the road this weekend, but they’ll have their work cut out for them if they want to remain unbeaten. Despite an atrocious loss last week to TCU, Baylor is still very much alive for a chance to play in the Big 12 Championship Game. They’d need to win Saturday, win out, and then have Oklahoma lose another conference game. It isn’t likely. But Oklahoma finishing the season unbeaten seems unlikely too. What is likely on Saturday is points being scored.

