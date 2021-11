MISSOULA — Southern Utah is leaving the Big Sky Conference in July, but some people might say their football team has already checked out. The Thunderbirds are 1-7 overall and 0-5 in league play as they prepare to face No. 11 Montana at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. They’ve been outscored 187-98 in their five league games and seem destined to go winless in their final spin around the Big Sky before heading to the Western Athletic Conference.

