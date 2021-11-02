CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Trio of Vols Meet With Media Tuesday

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago

Vols cornerback Alontae Taylor, running back Jabari Small and defensive tackle Omari Thomas met with the media during Tuesday's press conference to discuss the significance of facing Kentucky, injuries, bye week activities and more.

Watch the availabilities for the three Vols below, and head coach Josh Heupel's availability from Monday is above.

Alontae Taylor; #2 CB; Vols

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVjT0_0ckjIOb000

Jabari Small; #2 RB; Vols

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaLqA_0ckjIOb000

Omari Thomas; #21 DT; Vols

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375gZ0_0ckjIOb000

VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
Community Policy