Zhang Thinks Namajunas Might Be Under More Pressure In Rematch

It’s fight day for a stacked UFC 268 card that’s going down from the storied Madison Square Garden in New York City. The marquee matchup will see Kamaru Usman put his welterweight strap on the line against Colby Covington for the seocnd time, with the UFC’s strawweight queen, Rose Namajunas, having an instant rematch with the former title holder, Weili Zhang. Also on the UFC 268 main card there will be an alleged lightweight title eliminator bout between two of the most violent men in MMA today, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. Before we buckle up for these sensational scraps, let’s see what the betting lines are doing.

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO