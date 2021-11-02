CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Zhang Thinks Namajunas Might Be Under More Pressure In Rematch

By Nicole Bosco
mmanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeili Zhang is heading into her rematch with Rose Namajunas with a whole new outlook. UFC 268 goes down on Saturday night live from Madison Square Garden in New York. This could be the biggest event of the year. The co-main event will feature a strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas...

www.mmanews.com

