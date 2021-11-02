CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Anderson .Paak Announces New Label To Spotlight ‘Raw Talent’

BET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnderson .Paak, currently enjoying a mountain of success as part of this year’s breakout supergroup Silk Sonic, has gone from multi-hyphenate musician, songwriter, and producer to add label owner to his many stellar accomplishments. In a recently shared press release, .Paak, a four-time Grammy Award-winner, has launched APESHIT INC.,...

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak’s Lovers Have Them ‘Smokin Out the Window’ in Silk Sonic Video

Silk Sonic — comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — have dropped another smooth track, “Smokin Out the Window.” The song is expected to appear on their upcoming debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which arrives Nov. 12. In the track’s accompanying video, the duo perform on a stage flanked by large star props that light up, alongside backup singers and a band. “You got me smoking out the window/Singing ‘how could she do this to me?'” they sing on the chorus. “Oh, I thought that girl belonged to only me/But I was wrong/’Cause she belonged to everybody.” It’s the third single from their upcoming LP following previously released singles,  “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open.” In a recent cover story with Rolling Stone the pair talked about perfecting their throwback vibe on record. Mars, .Paak and Mars’ Longtime engineer, Charles Moniz, “did the research” to “get the right things, down to the skins on Andy’s drums,” Mars said. “I’ve never realized till this album how much the right guitar pick matters. The right gauged strings. All this science kinda stuff.”
SCIENCE
completemusicupdate.com

Anderson .Paak launches label for artists who can actually play

Anderson .Paak has announced that he is launching his own record label, Apeshit Inc, in partnership with Universal Music. “I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing”, he says of his vision for the new venture. “This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart”.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Anderson .Paak Launches New Label ‘Apeshit Inc.’ In Partnership With Universal Music Group

Anderson .Paak has announced the launch of his own label Apeshit Inc. in partnership with Universal Music Group. The acclaimed musician, songwriter, producer and director can now even add the title of label head. “I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing,” said .Paak. “This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucian Grainge
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Knxwledge
mixmag.net

Ploy announces new label, Deaf Test

Ploy has announced the first release on his newly minted label Deaf Test, new EP 'Rayhana'. The three-tracker will be the debut on the DJ and producer's, real name Sam Smith, brand new label - and will see him delving into broken beats and vocal-led production. Read this next: Ploy...
MUSIC
StreetInsider.com

Mu Diamonds and New Record Label Dynesty Entertainment announces their collaboration for a new project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Buffalo, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - Dynesty Entertainment plans to collaborate with Mu Diamonds for their new project. Committed to a career in the music industry as a rapper, sound engineer and record label executive, Mu Diamonds is pushing the envelopes in rap music and getting set to influence the game positively. Popularly known in some quarters as "King of Buffalo," Mu Diamonds is an embodiment of multifacetedness with his talents as a rapper, full-service music engineer, producer, content creator, and marketer. He has allowed his talents to shine through despite his disabilities due to injuries from a drive-by shooting. He has put in the work over the years and is now on course to blow up and climb up the rap industry ladder.
BUFFALO, NY
HipHopDX.com

Childish Gambino Rumored To Feature On Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars' Silk Sonic Album

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have proven to be a winning formula since they officially joined forces as Silk Sonic in February. The duo’s debut single “Leave the Door Open” soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — a career-high for .Paak — while their follow-up jam “Skate” cruised to No. 14. The group also won multiple BET Awards and MTV Video Music Awards this year.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Anderson .Paak Warns Ebro Not To Leak The New Silk Sonic Album

For fans who have waited almost a year for Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars to bless us with a full-length Silk Sonic record, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Last week, .Paak and Mars teamed up to make a couple of major announcements regarding their musical collective. "Smokin' Out The Window," a new Silk Sonic single, will drop November 5, the pair said. And An Evening With Silk Sonic, the duo's debut album, is set to release a week later, on November 12.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Record Label#Universal Music Group#Apeshit Inc
The Independent

Anderson. Paak launches new record label: ‘I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists’

Musician Anderson .Paak has launched his own new record label called Ape**** Inc.The Grammy Award-winning artist announced the arrival of the label via a mock press-conference which you can watch below.Speaking about the new label, .Paak said: “I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing,” .Paak said in the clip. “This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart.”.Paak said he wanted to launch a more performance-focussed label imprint because he’s seeing...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Talent Announced For GCW Event

Just hours after news of his WWE release, Game Change Wrestling has announced that Trey Baxter will be making his GCW return next month on December 4 in Dallas, Texas. He will be returning to his old ring name, Blake Christian. The promotion tweeted tonight, “Home is where the HEART...
WWE
loudersound.com

Jon Anderson announced for RoSFest

Jon Anderson, along with the Paul Green Rock Academy, performing a set of Yes classics and more, will headline next year's RoSFest on the Saturday night, organisers have announced. He joins a bill that now features Kings X, Robert Berry, Pattern Seeking Animals, The Tea Club, Lobate Scarp and Ten...
MUSIC
this song is sick

TNGHT’s Label Announces New Music Dropping Soon

There’s nothing like a good teaser to get pumped about one of our favorite artists. On Wednesday, the UK-based dance label, LuckyMe, which has dropped every TNGHT release thus far, has announced that there’s new music from the iconic duo on the way. Of course, they did so in the most cryptic way possible, simply tweeting “new tnght,” but with the letters all mixed up.
THEATER & DANCE
BET

Lil Jon, Lil Tecca, Big Boi and Big Sean Headed To ‘Verzuz Gamez’ For Call Of Duty For World Premiere

Verzuz Gamez will have their world premiere starting this Wednesday (Nov. 3) and four of hip-hop finest will be showing off their video game skills. Hosted by T-Pain, the epic will feature Lil Jon, Lil Tecca, Big Boi and Big Sean. The fearsome foursome will play Call of Duty: Vanguard prior to its official release to the masses on Nov. 5, battling it out during a multi-round gameplay tournament for the event.
VIDEO GAMES
BET

5 Singers Who Paid Homage To Soul Music With Music Videos

For nearly 40 years, R&B and soul music has extended its reach well beyond the the United States. The genre could almost blend with just about any of its peers as in hip hop with acts like Morray, Rod Wave, and more. Its cultural contribution definitely will give your music video the boost it needs to bring a soul-inspired concept to life.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy