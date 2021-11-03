Supply chains threatened as thieves hit cargo shipments

Walmart is offering competitive wages to attract talent to its supply chain roles. The big box retailer is currently looking to hire 150,000 new U.S. store associates and 20,000 supply chain roles across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and transportation offices. According to Walmart job postings on Indeed, supply chain roles at Walmart can pay between $19.25 and $36.80 an hour, depending on the job. Walmart said that the average wage for supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour. To help fill these roles, Walmart is holding a national supply chain hiring event in stores on...

