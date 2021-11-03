CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Supply chains threatened as thieves hit cargo shipments

NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. A CEO Thinks This Tech Could Be...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Clogged U.S. supply chains lead to cargo theft

As U.S. merchants grapple with clogged ports as well a shortage of truck drivers, warehouse workers and front-line employees, the supply-chain snarls are leading to another concern as the pandemic drags on: cargo theft. "The more that the supply chain in general is backed up, the more cargo you're going...
PUBLIC SAFETY
capitalpress.com

Refrigerated sector hit hard by supply-chain issues

Growth in the global trade of perishable foods is averaging about 4% per year, but supply-chain problems in 2021 have made a challenging business sector even more difficult. “The ability to get this cargo to its right place, especially during seasonalities, has been a major challenge, and it will continue as we go into 2022,” said Bill Duggan, North American cold chain adviser for Eskeson Advisory.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Thieves#Stock#Sonovia#Kia
Dark Reading

Attackers Flaunt Remote Access Credentials, Threaten Supply Chain

Network access brokers, the cybercriminals who trade in credentials needed to compromise corporate computers, have advertised and sold credentials for a variety of global shipping and logistics companies in the past few months, threatening the already-overburdened supply chain infrastructure. Threat intelligence firm Intel 471 reports that targeted organizations include a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Supply chain stalled by 72,000 truckers who failed strict drug tests

A dire truck driver shortage that’s wreaking havoc on the US economy is getting worse — and it’s being fueled partly by tough federal drug-testing restrictions that were imposed nationwide last year, industry officials told The Post. More than 72,000 truck drivers have been taken off US roads since January...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Amazon
helpnetsecurity.com

As the holiday season approaches, threats to supply chain, e-commerce and travel soar

During the pandemic, 81% of global organizations experienced increased cyber threats with 79% experiencing downtime due to a cyber incident during a peak season, McAfee and FireEye reveal. 2021 holiday season cyber threats. As the 2021 holiday season approaches, supply chain and logistics, e-commerce and retail, and the travel industry...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Walmart Will Pay Supply Chain Associates an Average of $20.37 an Hour

Walmart is offering competitive wages to attract talent to its supply chain roles. The big box retailer is currently looking to hire 150,000 new U.S. store associates and 20,000 supply chain roles across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and transportation offices. According to Walmart job postings on Indeed, supply chain roles at Walmart can pay between $19.25 and $36.80 an hour, depending on the job. Walmart said that the average wage for supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour. To help fill these roles, Walmart is holding a national supply chain hiring event in stores on...
RETAIL
nationalfisherman.com

Seafood leaders: Supply chain issues have ‘gone from bad to worse’

“The supply chain challenges are starting to hit us more now than they ever have before,” said Guy Pizzuti, Seafood director for Publix Super Markets, during a panel discussion that kicked off the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute’s annual All Hands On Deck conference today. The pandemic flipped the seafood industry...
AGRICULTURE
World Economic Forum

Want to cut down food-related emissions? Look at supply chains

In-depth knowledge of the supply chain in food production can help us reduce carbon emissions. Companies must work together at each stage of the supply chain. A standardized questionnaire has been suggested to support data requests towards suppliers. Partnering with farmers and educating them, making data collection understandable and creating...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
progressivegrocer.com

Dollar General Strengthens Supply Chain Team With New Hire

As retailers search for ways to ease supply chain disruptions, Dollar General Corp. has hired retail veteran Michael Joyce as its new SVP of supply chain strategy, inventory and demand management. Reporting directly to Tony Zuazo, Dollar General’s EVP of global supply chain, Joyce will lead the company’s supply chain...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Why Are Prices So High? Blame Supply Chain – And That’s The Reason Inflation Is Here To Stay

Consumer prices soared in October 2021 and are now up 6.2% from a year earlier – higher than most economists’ estimates and the fastest increase in more than three decades. At this point, that may be no surprise to most Americans, who are seeing higher prices while shopping for shoes and steaks, dining at restaurants and pumping fuel in their cars.
BUSINESS
hillcountrynews

Supply chain crisis gives once invisible shipping industry record profits and new adversaries

Consider the plight of Xu Yaping’s flimsy swords and knockoff Barbies. Exported from the International Trade City here, a wholesale market the size of 1,000 football …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Disruption In Action: How To Repair A Broken Supply Chain

The global supply chain is a mess. Costs are skyrocketing, along with delays and warnings to consumers to do their Christmas shopping ASAP. How can technology help? In this panel, the founders of two Disruptor 50 logistics companies talk about the short-term pain, the long-term opportunities, and what it will take to put the broken supply chain back together.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy