Crowley, LA

Fourth suspect accused of negligent homicide in Crowley man's death

By KATC News
 9 days ago
A fourth suspect has been arrested on a charge of negligent homicide in the death of a Crowley man last month.

Crowley Police say the death occurred on the night of Friday, October 22. The following Wednesday, three people were arrested after police said they allegedly played a role in allowing someone they were associated with, since identified as Cedric Stephenson, to pass away without getting medical attention.

According to police, the three allegedly left the man in a hot vehicle, where he later died.

Saturday, the fourth suspect, Tanya Hanks, was arrested and booked on a charge of negligent homicide for her involvement in Stephenson's death. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Note: Crowley PD initially reported the death occurred on Sunday, October 24. They have since updated that date to Friday, October 22.

READ MORE: Three accused of negligent homicide in death of Crowley man

