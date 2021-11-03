Fourth suspect accused of negligent homicide in Crowley man's death

A fourth suspect has been arrested on a charge of negligent homicide in the death of a Crowley man last month.

Crowley Police say the death occurred on the night of Friday, October 22. The following Wednesday, three people were arrested after police said they allegedly played a role in allowing someone they were associated with, since identified as Cedric Stephenson, to pass away without getting medical attention.

According to police, the three allegedly left the man in a hot vehicle, where he later died.

Saturday, the fourth suspect, Tanya Hanks, was arrested and booked on a charge of negligent homicide for her involvement in Stephenson's death. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Note: Crowley PD initially reported the death occurred on Sunday, October 24. They have since updated that date to Friday, October 22.

READ MORE: Three accused of negligent homicide in death of Crowley man

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel