How To Make Your Bedroom Better (And Cozier)

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live in a 950-square-foot bungalow with my husband and our 2-year-old daughter. The three of us used to live in a 500 square-foot condo, which we adored, but we wanted a standalone home with a backyard, so we decided to upgrade the square footage just a little bit. We found the perfect bungalow in 2020 that required a complete gut job, which is a dream for any aspiring interior designer (me!). I designed the new floor plan from scratch, and I learned so much from the renovation process. Over a year later, I can finally say our home is complete, although my passion for interior design forces me to tweak the design of our home constantly — something that drives my husband crazy because he's a creature of habit (haha).

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO