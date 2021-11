The Warwick Melrose's new Le Spa offers massages, nail, waxing, and hair services. Dallas’ Warwick Melrose hotel has been on the corner of Oak Lawn Avenue and Cedar Springs Road for nearly 100 years. The historic building, which used to be The Melrose Court Apartments in 1924, was designed by American architect C.D. Hill in the elegant Sullivanesque style. While preserving its historic features, including a wrought iron mail drop used by its former residents, the landmark Dallas hotel just debuted a gorgeous renovation. From redesigned guest rooms and suites to the first-time addition of a new luxury spa and resort-style pool, the Warwick has retained its historic character while modernizing its spaces with chic-contemporary decor.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO