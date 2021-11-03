CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Iconic Super Hero Director Just Cast Robert Downey, Jr.

By Rebekah Barton
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Robert Downey, Jr. — who had a famously public struggle with addiction for years — was given a second chance to make a name for himself in Hollywood when he was cast as Iron Man/Tony Stark in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. For over a decade, RDJ portrayed...

thedigitalfix.com

Benedict Cumberbatch says Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland is “gobsmackingly brilliant”

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch has praised his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland. Cumberbatch told Esquire that Holland’s was “utterly, utterly gobsmackingly brilliant.” Cumberbatch also joked that despite being a 45-year-old man, he’d never quite got over the giddy excitement of appearing onscreen with Spider-Man. “All the time...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

VIDEO: Marvel’s Robert Downey Jr. Violently Beaten As Piñata

Marvel fans cried everywhere when Iron Man died in Avengers: Endgame (2019). What’s more, Marvel Studios went on to kill the popular superhero multiple more times in the animated Disney+ show What If…?. Now though, we get to see Iron Man face a more fun kind of violence – with...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Hulk Series Gets Trailer, Releases THIS Month

While fans anxiously await the arrival of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series, another new outing for the Green Avenger comes in the form of Marvel Comics’ follow-up to IMMORTAL HULK. Following a trailer release, the new series is set to “reinvent the Hulk”. Dr. Bruce Banner AKA Hulk first appeared in...
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Guardians Star Arrives on Set For His Final MCU Film

All good things must come to an end, and Marvel star Dave Bautista, best known for his portrayal of Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is hanging up his Marvel role with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. Today, the actor arrives on set for his final MCU outing alongside Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Vin Diesel (Groot), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Karen Gillan (Nebula), and more.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Two Fan-Favorite ‘Guardians’ Characters Are Not Returning

When the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — which will hopefully be better than the original 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special — was announced during the 2020 Disney Investor Day event, fans immediately began wondering which members of the Benatar crew would be returning for the festive event, which is due to air in 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Says Paul Rudd Has Contract With Satan, Describes Bizarre Ant-Man Sequel

Ryan Reynolds decided to get some jokes in about Paul Rudd's youthful appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Deadpool star made a surprise appearance for Will Farrell and joked that his fellow MCU actor had a contract with Satan in order to maintain his youth. (Mephisto confirmed.) His appearance on the late-night show was in service of The Shrink Next Door on AppleTV+. But, it seems like Reynolds had some theories on how it's secretly an Ant-Man sequel. The Red Notice actor clearly knows that isn't the case. However, the crowd and Fallon could not get enough of his rapid-fire humor while he sat in the chair discussing a man who he enjoys working with a lot. Recently, Rudd was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine, and the entire Internet cheered their approval. The Ant-Man star has been a favorite with audiences for a while now. This is just the cherry on top of the sundae. Check out what Reynolds had to say down below:
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Robert Downey Joins the Cast of Christopher Nolan Film

Robert Downey Jr is the newest actor in talks to join the cast of Christopher Nolan’s new film. The film is aptly named Oppenheimer, as the film will revolve around the famous scientist who was responsible for creating the Atomic Bomb. According to Deadline, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt may also be on the docket to join the film.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Robert Downey Jr. Shares Heartfelt Tribute to the Fans of the MCU

We’ve been reporting a ton of cool facts and behind the scenes tidbits from the recently released book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now we have an excerpt to share with you that includes a letter from the leader of the first three phases, also known as The Infinity Saga, Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr..
MOVIES
TVOvermind

What Would Have Happened Had Robert Downey Jr. Played Doctor Doom?

That’s interesting to think about, isn’t it? Back in 2008, Robert Downey Jr. came to the big screen with a great deal of swagger and attitude as Tony Stark, who would later on in the movie become the namesake that he would go out with near the last part of Endgame, closing out the Infinity Saga. What might have happened had he been given another role though? It’s tough to see him as anyone else at the moment, but if there were another arrogant role that he might have been able to play, it might have been that of Doctor Doom. But as you can imagine, that would have affected the trajectory of the MCU in such a big way that it would no doubt look very different at this point than it has for the past decade. Had RDJ actually taken on the role of Doom back in the day it’s fair to say that his transition into Iron Man would have been a little rougher. In fact, it might have happened that he wouldn’t have seen fit to take on the mantle that helped to secure his fame with Marvel. To be fair, RDJ was already famous long before the MCU came along, and infamous of course since his legal troubles are well-known to many people all over the world. After cleaning up and getting back into the swing of things though, RDJ managed to become the one character that held the MCU together even as that same character was doing so many things that could have torn them apart.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Robert Downey Jr joins Peaky Blinders star in new movie

Marvel legend Robert Downey Jr has joined director Christopher Nolan's all-star cast in his next film. Downey has been announced alongside Matt Damon as the newest members of Nolan's ensemble for the World World II-era drama Oppenheimer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Oppenheimer is a biopic about the so-called 'father...
MOVIES
themainstreetmouse.com

Robert Downey Jr. Writes Emotional Letter Celebrating Marvel Cinematic Universe

Robert Downey Jr.’s “Iron Man” film began what has become one of the largest movie series in the history of the world: The Marvel Cinematic Universe. Downey may no longer be a part of this epic film saga. However, a letter the actor wrote back in 2018 celebrating its success recently went viral and we’re feeling the love.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

The “Entire Marvel Universe” Is Officially In Danger

When Netflix’s Daredevil series ended on October 19, 2018, many Marvel fans were disappointed. Over the course of three seasons, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin had become fan favorites. Last year, Disney finally got the rights to Daredevil...
TV SERIES
d1softballnews.com

Iron Man: the most curious details on Robert Downey Jr.’s audition

The associate producer of Iron Man, Jeremy Latcham, revealed some of the most curious details about the audition of Robert Downey Jr. for the role of Tony Stark in the Marvel Studios film. Latcham recalled the audition in the recently published book “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of...
MOVIES
asapland.com

Robert Downey Jr. Net Worth of 2020 is $300 Million

Robert Downey Jr. is an American actor and singer from Manhattan, New York who happens to have Net Worth of $300 Million. Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most widely known actors and he is well-known for his brilliant acting as well as performance. It seems like RDJ has a large number of fans and followers that are so supportive at every turn of his life.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Robert Downey Jr. Dressed as Pinata for Daughter's Birthday, Attacked by Mob of Children

Robert Downey Jr. seems like a fun person to have around for holidays and special occasions. The actor known for playing Iron Man usually posts a fun photo for the major holidays. During Thanksgiving last year, he shared a special message on social media channeling a different iconic character: Sherlock Holmes. He's also posted some hilarious Easter content, and shared a lot of important information on Earth Day. This week the actor took to social media to show off a celebration close to his heart, his daughter's birthday. This year, the actor dressed up like a pinata, and let a bunch of kids beat him up.
CELEBRITIES

