Win a Dreamy King Hotel Bed for Your Own Home — Valencia Hotels Make Sleep Plush

We stayed here in October Half Term, and what a great choice of hotel we made: it was fabulous. I have visited Paris many times and usually stay in Novotels, but I saw a review of 34B which said it was “Paris’ Little Secret”. We were a party of 7 - 3 generations including the grandchildren. Having made the reservation we then had to change it (the grandchildren wanted to be in other rooms) – no problem, the hotel staff changed it straight away with no fuss. Our 4 rooms were lovely, always spotlessly clean, and plenty large enough for our needs. The hotel reception staff were always (always!) smiling and dealt with all our questions about Paris patiently and politely. The location of the hotel was fantastic, a short walk from the Opera area, and for going further we found the Metro Station Grands Boulevards just around the corner. “Thank You” to everybody at the hotel we all had a fantastic time. Yes, this is “Paris’ Little Secret” and we will definitely be staying at Astotel 34B on our next trips to Paris; I cannot recommend this hotel too highly – just wonderful!

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO