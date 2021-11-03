CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mysterious ‘jetpack man’ in Los Angeles may not be a man at all, FBI says

By Vandana Ravikumar
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI thinks it might have some answers for the people who said they’ve seen what looked like a man wearing a jetpack flying over Los Angeles. The agency said in a statement that it worked with the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the claims, but did not find any concrete...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Jetpack#China Airlines#The Los Angeles Times#Eyewitness News#Abc#Mcclatchy News#Southwest Airlines#Boeing#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
arcamax.com

WATCH: FBI - LAX 'jetpack man' sightings may have been balloons

(UPI) The FBI said sightings of a "jetpack man" flying near Los Angeles International Airport may have been sparked by balloons. Pilots flying in and out of LAX in late 2020 reported multiple sightings of a man piloting a jetpack near the airport, and at least two pilots reported seeing a similar scene in late July of this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Pilots Who Said They Spotted People Flying Jetpacks May Have Seen Jack Skellington Balloons, Feds Say

The FBI and FAA have spent months investigating what pilots described as people flying jetpacks dangerously close to Los Angeles International Airport, only to reportedly come to suspect that the pilots may have just seen Jack Skellington balloons. There have been three sightings of the supposed jetpack flights—the first was made by an American Airlines crew on Aug. 30, 2020; the second by a China Airlines crew on Oct. 14, 2020; and the third on July 28 this year, when a pilot reported a “jet man” at approximately 5,000 feet. The FBI and FAA launched an investigation, and told NBC Los Angeles on Monday: “One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons.” One law-enforcement official told NBC that the balloon could have been part of a Halloween decoration that broke loose, with NBC noting the resemblance to Jack Skellington from A Nightmare Before Christmas. According to NBC, investigators have completely ruled out the possibility that someone was genuinely flying a jetpack at 5,000 feet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas man shared tips on making bombs — with undercover FBI agents, officials say

An East Texas 20-year-old has pleaded guilty to providing detailed bombing instructions over the internet. The man allegedly wanted to target federal law enforcement agents with these potential bombs and was providing instructions online to undercover FBI agents, according to a news release by the Department of Justice. Beau Daniel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

DA investigating Alec Baldwin shooting knows who loaded gun that killed Halyna Hutchins

The district attorney investigating the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust has confirmed that she knows who loaded the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Mary Carmack-Altwies provided an update on the deadly shooting that sent shockwaves through Hollywood.Ms Carmack-Altwies said she knew who loaded the gun that Baldwin discharged while rehearsing on set, but declined to comment further on the subject. Baldwin believed the gun was “cold,” meaning it contained blank rounds and was safe for use. During the interview, Ms Carmack-Altwies also refuted claims...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy