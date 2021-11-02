CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shares in S.Korea fintech firm Kakao Pay jump in debut

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 4 days ago

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s Kakao Pay Corp saw its shares double in value from...

kelo.com

MarketWatch

NerdWallet shares soar 48% in trading debut

Shares of personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. soared 48% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock is trading on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS." Morgan Stanley was lead underwriter in a syndicate of eight banks.
kelo.com

Software maker MotorK raises $86 million in IPO, shares sink

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Shares in Italian software maker MotorK slumped nearly 10% on Friday, the first day of trading after their initial public offering on Amsterdam Euronext,. MotorK, whose software helps car dealerships manage their digital presence, as well as with sales and marketing, raised 75 million euros ($86 million)...
kelo.com

Indonesia govt optimistic economic recovery will strengthen in Q4

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is optimistic its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will strengthen in the current quarter, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday, after third quarter data came in weaker than expected. “Going forward, we hope the economic recovery will strengthen in the remainder of...
Coinspeaker

Kakao Pay IPO: App More Than Doubles on Trading Debut

Leading fintech Kakao Pay experienced a 156% surge in share price on its trading debut with shares hitting 230,000 won. Kakao Pay Corp, South Korea’s largest financial services app, more than doubled in its trading debut in Seoul on Wednesday. The company’s initial public offering price rose by 156% due to investor enthusiasm for the fintech firm’s growth potential. The share price started out at 90,000 won (with 17 million new shares on offer), before closing at 193,000 won on Wednesday. Furthermore, the digital finance startup, which is backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., raised 1.53 trillion won ($1.3 billion). This subsequently bestows a market capitalization of over 11.7 trillion won on Kakao Pay prior to trading.
investing.com

Ant-backed Kakao Pay jumps in debut on growth prospects

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's Kakao Pay Corp saw its shares double in value from their initial public offering (IPO) price on their trading debut on Wednesday, as the fintech's expected growth in transactions and other services whetted investor appetite. Kakao Pay shares opened at 180,000 won on the KOSPI versus the IPO price of 90,000 won.
Benzinga

Why UP Fintech Shares Are Falling

Shares of several Chinese brokerage companies, including Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR), are trading lower after China warned unlicensed online brokerages are illegal if they have Chinese clients that are being served through the internet. UP Fintech shares are trading lower by 30% over the past month and 67%...
aithority.com

Kakao Pay Takes A Quantum Leap Through The IPO To Become The Nationwide One-Stop Platform For All Digital Financial Services

Kakao Pay plans to empower users by placing diverse financial services at their fingertips. The company showed strong growth in the numbers of the user base, partnerships with financial institutions, total transaction volume, and revenue. The IPO proceeds will be used in the capital expansion of the subsidiaries, reinforcement of...
u.today

Robinhood Competitor Adds Support for Shiba Inu

TastyWorks, the brokerage arm of Chicago-based fintech startup Tastytrade, has added support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, according to its Friday announcement. The Robinhood competitor launched cryptocurrency trading on its platform in early February. CEO Scott Sheridan claimed that the move was prompted by growing customer interest in crypto assets.
insideevs.com

Rivian Updates IPO's Price Range: $72-$74 Per Share

Rivian has released another update to its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) filling (see the initial overview here), which significantly increases prices compared to the preliminary numbers. According to the info from November 5, the company will offer 155,250,000 shares (including 20,250,000 shares to the underwriters) at a price between...
MarketWatch

Rivian boosts IPO target to $74 a share

Rivian Automotive has boosted its initial public offering price, seeking to sell 135 million shares between $72 and $74 each, the electric-vehicle startup said in an amended prospectus late Friday. Rivian, whose backers include Ford Motor Co. and Amazon.com Inc. , on Monday filed an amendment setting the offer at $62 a share. Rivian is hoping to carve a niche for itself offering EVs for the great outdoors
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after fresh Wall St records

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday, with Chinese markets weighed down by concerns over property developers. Benchmarks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong Tokyo and Seoul but rose in Sydney and Taipei.Jitters over troubles in the property sector flared after Kaisa Group, a Chinese developer, announced that Hong Kong-traded shares in its companies were suspended after it failed make payments on wealth products it had guaranteed. Tightened controls on borrowing by highly leveraged real estate companies have been rattling markets after one of the biggest, Evergrande Group, failed to make payments on some of its debt. The...
kelo.com

Japan’s service sector activity grows for first time during pandemic

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s services sector activity grew for the first time in 21 months in October as consumer sentiment picked up after the coronavirus pandemic subsided, giving a broad-based boost to demand. The government in September ended state of emergency curbs imposed to contain the health crisis, as new...
bitcoin.com

African Fintech Giant Raises $150 Million in Funding Round Led by FTX, Firm Now Valued at Over $2 Billion

Chipper Cash, one of Africa’s biggest fintechs, recently concluded a Series C extension funding round in which it raised $150 million, a report by Techcrunch has revealed. According to the report, this latest funding round — which was led by Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX — comes barely six months after the fintech startup Chipper Cash was able to raise $100 million in the first Series C funding round.
