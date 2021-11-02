Shares in S.Korea fintech firm Kakao Pay jump in debut

Leading fintech Kakao Pay experienced a 156% surge in share price on its trading debut with shares hitting 230,000 won. Kakao Pay Corp, South Korea’s largest financial services app, more than doubled in its trading debut in Seoul on Wednesday. The company’s initial public offering price rose by 156% due to investor enthusiasm for the fintech firm’s growth potential. The share price started out at 90,000 won (with 17 million new shares on offer), before closing at 193,000 won on Wednesday. Furthermore, the digital finance startup, which is backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., raised 1.53 trillion won ($1.3 billion). This subsequently bestows a market capitalization of over 11.7 trillion won on Kakao Pay prior to trading.

