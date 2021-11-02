Denton City Leaders Consider Changes To Marijuana Possession Policy

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Denton is considering a change to its marijuana enforcement policies.

In many cases, it would bring an end to arrests or even citations for possession of small amounts of the drug.

Under the proposal, low levels of marijuana currently deemed misdemeanor offenses, would no longer result in any kind of punishment.

Officers would simply seize the marijuana.

City leaders met Tuesday, Nov. 2 to discuss the proposal and possible next steps, but they haven’t settled on any changes let.

Those pushing for change argue marijuana crimes are a drain on resources, are not connected to high levels of crime and enforcement is unequal across racial groups.