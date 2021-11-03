CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mysterious ‘jetpack man’ in Los Angeles may not be a man at all, FBI says

By Vandana Ravikumar
Bradenton Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI thinks it might have some answers for the people who said they’ve seen what looked like a man wearing a jetpack flying over Los Angeles. The agency said in a statement that it worked with the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the claims, but did not find any concrete...

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Chicago

FBI says 'possible jet pack man' spotted near LAX may have been balloon

LOS ANGELES -- You might remember reports of a "jet pack man" flying near Los Angeles International Airport. Now, the FBI may have solved the mystery surrounding the strange sighting. This summer, air traffic control reported a "possible jetpack man in sight." Officials warned other flights to be on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Jetpack#China Airlines#The Los Angeles Times#Eyewitness News#Abc#Mcclatchy News#Southwest Airlines#Boeing#Ar
TheDailyBeast

Pilots Who Said They Spotted People Flying Jetpacks May Have Seen Jack Skellington Balloons, Feds Say

The FBI and FAA have spent months investigating what pilots described as people flying jetpacks dangerously close to Los Angeles International Airport, only to reportedly come to suspect that the pilots may have just seen Jack Skellington balloons. There have been three sightings of the supposed jetpack flights—the first was made by an American Airlines crew on Aug. 30, 2020; the second by a China Airlines crew on Oct. 14, 2020; and the third on July 28 this year, when a pilot reported a “jet man” at approximately 5,000 feet. The FBI and FAA launched an investigation, and told NBC Los Angeles on Monday: “One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons.” One law-enforcement official told NBC that the balloon could have been part of a Halloween decoration that broke loose, with NBC noting the resemblance to Jack Skellington from A Nightmare Before Christmas. According to NBC, investigators have completely ruled out the possibility that someone was genuinely flying a jetpack at 5,000 feet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
arcamax.com

WATCH: FBI - LAX 'jetpack man' sightings may have been balloons

(UPI) The FBI said sightings of a "jetpack man" flying near Los Angeles International Airport may have been sparked by balloons. Pilots flying in and out of LAX in late 2020 reported multiple sightings of a man piloting a jetpack near the airport, and at least two pilots reported seeing a similar scene in late July of this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

DA investigating Alec Baldwin shooting knows who loaded gun that killed Halyna Hutchins

The district attorney investigating the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust has confirmed that she knows who loaded the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Mary Carmack-Altwies provided an update on the deadly shooting that sent shockwaves through Hollywood.Ms Carmack-Altwies said she knew who loaded the gun that Baldwin discharged while rehearsing on set, but declined to comment further on the subject. Baldwin believed the gun was “cold,” meaning it contained blank rounds and was safe for use. During the interview, Ms Carmack-Altwies also refuted claims...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Dickinson Press

FBI offers reward in case of missing Fargo man

FARGO — Federal authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing a Fargo man who went missing last year on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation. Craig Melton, who was reported missing at age 34 in September...
FARGO, ND
MedPage Today

Whistleblower Physician Killed in Plane Crash Ahead of Settlement

A crush of physicians, anesthesiology staffing firms, and outpatient surgery centers in Georgia will pay $28 million to resolve federal kickback allegations -- but the physician whistleblower who helped set the proceedings in motion died before she could see the outcome. Kathleen Hartney-Velazco, MD, owner of Capitol Anesthesiology, died in...
CENTENNIAL, CO
The Independent

‘QAnon Shaman’ quotes Forrest Gump in court request for light sentence that is riddled with errors

Conspiracy theorist Jacob Chansley, popularly known as “QAnon Shaman,” quoted Forrest Gump in his latest memo requesting that the time he has already spent in jail be considered as his sentence.The memo was Chansley’s fifth plea for freedom ahead of his sentencing next week for participating in the US Capitol Hill riots on 6 January. He pleaded guilty to the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in September. He is set to be sentenced on 17 November. Sentencing guidelines suggest that he may face between 41 to 51 months in prison.The 23-page sentencing memo filed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy