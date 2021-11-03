CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

NJ election 2021: Murphy versus Ciattarelli race too close to call

By Colleen O'Dea
NJ Spotlight
 9 days ago
Gov. Phil Murphy looked to break a 44-year curse and become the first New Jersey Democrat reelected as governor, by beating Republican Jack Ciattarelli and assuring continued one-party control of the State House for at least the next two years. But Ciattarelli appeared ready to defy all the polls...

Related
NJ Spotlight News: October 29, 2021

It’s the home stretch for election campaigning and the candidates for New Jersey governor are making their final push to win votes. A poll out Friday from Fairleigh Dickinson University has Gov. Phil Murphy maintaining a nine-point edge over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. On Friday, officials announced 1,254 new, positive cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ governor’s race: Candidates’ last push

Michael Aron, Chief Political Correspondent for NJ Spotlight News and Micah Rasmussen, Director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, assess the prospects. With Election Day almost upon us, what do the major-party gubernatorial candidates — Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli...
ELECTIONS
Democrats lead in early and mail-in votes as NJ readies for Election Day

Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli and wife Melinda went to their local polling place in Hillsborough Friday morning to take advantage of New Jersey’s new, electronic early-voting system. While the latest figures show Democrats ahead by a small margin in early voting, the vote-by-mail numbers give them a whopping advantage: Out of 451,000 ballots mailed in, Democrats cast 65% compared to just 19% for Republicans and 16% for unaffiliated voters.
ELECTIONS
Flood insurance reform bill debuts on Sandy anniversary

With the threat of more storms due to climate change, leaders say more funding needs to go into figuring out how to prevent damage in the first place. New Jersey’s two U.S. senators and fellow members of Congress are hoping to help hundreds of thousands of residents dealing with flood insurance problems nine years after Superstorm Sandy. U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker and U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr., all Democrats, announced their bill to reform the National Flood Insurance Program. The measure would create stable insurance rates for policyholders, capping annual increases at 9%. It would also develop a sophisticated flood map to more accurately see who lives in the heart of a flood zone. FEMA’s new Risk Rating 2.0 system​, which is being phased in, will lead to higher premiums for most policyholders. In New Jersey, premiums will generally increase modestly but some people could see hikes up to 18% a year under current rules. The bill also extends the National Flood Insurance Program for another five years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
