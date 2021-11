When the late night hankering for pizza comes calling, the pizza delivery choices can be a tad overwhelming. Do you opt for Pizza Hut or Papa John's? What about Little Caesars? While the options may be plentiful, when it comes to fast food, Domino's wins the pizza game, hands down. Historically, Pizza Hut reigned supreme as the largest pizza chain in the world, until earlier this year, when Domino's officially surpassed this competing pizza-chain giant with 18,000 locations worldwide (via Eat This, Not That!). To top that off, a recent survey was conducted by Best Life on the best fast food chains of 2021, and Domino's came in an impressive second place, being bested only by Chick-fil-A.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO