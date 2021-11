The San Antonio Spurs lost Monday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers 131-118 in a blowout after giving up 18 of 38 3-point shooting and 52 of 91 field goal shooting overall. While the Pacers’ hot shooting contributed significantly to the Spurs’ loss, the team also struggled on defense more than they have for most of the season, coming into the night as the 10th ranked defense but giving up a defensive rating of 132 before garbage time, according to Cleaning the Glass.

