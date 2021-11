FAIRFIELD — Making the playoffs is the goal of every high school football team. Once that accomplishment has been reached, the next endeavor is winning a playoff game. That’s the situation that four Vermilion County programs will face on Saturday as Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac travels to Fairfield, Westville is on the road at Maroa-Forsyth, Salt Fork will play at Greenfield/Northwestern while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, the champions of the Vermilion Valley Conference South, are at home against the North Mac.

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO