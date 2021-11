A budget that shows a 7.76 percent decrease in the tax levy from the 2020-21 school year was approved at the Blair-Taylor School District annual meeting last week Monday. District superintendent Jeff Eide said that the property taxes were reduced because the district received more state aid. A levy of roughly $3.88 million was approved, down from $4.2 million that was approved last year. The tax rate also saw a reduction from $9.42 per $1,000 of equalized value to $8.67.

