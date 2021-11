Content warning: This post contains mentions of mold, rodents, and police violence towards students. After watching Howard University freshman Chandler Robinson's TikTok video above, I was shocked to hear her claims of students being exposed to mold and still water (from flooding) with a lack of proper response from Howard University, which just celebrated its Homecoming week as students were protesting. Exploring Robinson's TikTok profile even further, I found videos containing evidence of the mold and flooding that she mentioned in the video above.

