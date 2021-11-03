CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Abandoned trailer closes portion of Morgan Territory Road

 9 days ago

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department is closing a portion of Morgan Territory Road between the Morgan Territory...

1 seriously injured in Vasco Road crash

One person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident on Vasco Road in Byron Thursday night, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. The unidentified victim had to be extricated from one of the three involved vehicles by emergency crews and was subsequently airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with unspecified injuries. An update on his condition was not immediately available.
BYRON, CA
2 victims reported in Brentwood apartment fire

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District has confirmed that one person has died in today's fire. The person's identity was not immediately released. (Update 2:40 p.m.) The structure on fire was confirmed to be a commercial apartment complex located at 232 Nancy Street by Steve Aubert, the Public Information Officer for East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD). The ECCFPD received the initial call at 1:35 p.m.
BRENTWOOD, CA
East County Cop Logs 11-12-21

The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity. November 3, 1:59 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Somersville Road and Buchanan Road. November 3, 4:10 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at S Lake Drive and Alhambra Court. November 3, 7:34 a.m. A missing...
ANTIOCH, CA
