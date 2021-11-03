Abandoned trailer closes portion of Morgan Territory Road

One person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident on Vasco Road in Byron Thursday night, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. The unidentified victim had to be extricated from one of the three involved vehicles by emergency crews and was subsequently airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with unspecified injuries. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

