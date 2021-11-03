Candidates supporting conservative causes in suburban Cleveland school board races mostly fall behind in early results

Cuyahoga County Council just approved a lot of our money for Progressive Field: Nine million dollars annually for renovations and capital repairs, on top of $11.6 million in one-time payments (“With mixed support, Cuyahoga County Council passes Progressive Field deal; one member votes no,” cleveland.com, Nov. 9). All but one council member voted in favor despite Gateway chair Ken Silliman admitting that the public could be saddled with the difference if tax revenues fall short or capital repairs exceed budget. Despite knowing that a winning team, not stadium renovations, bring out the fans. Despite no requirement that team owner Paul Dolan -- whom The Los Angeles Times reported last year was worth about $4.6 billion, yes, “billion” -- reveal how much profit the team produces. Despite knowing that Cleveland, one of the poorest cities in the nation, has tremendous unmet needs. Despite knowing that a deal like this should wait until Cleveland’s new mayor and council are in place. Despite knowing that Clevelanders, many of whom can’t afford the ticket price, would likely oppose this deal, but of course can’t vote on it.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO