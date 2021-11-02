CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Invasion Arrest

Spokane, Washington
Spokane, Washington
 4 days ago
Cpl. Nick Briggs, PIO

Halloween home-invader arrested

Halloween evening, at about 5:30PM, SPD officers responded to a residence near Celesta Ave and S Denver St in Southeast Spokane regarding a burglary. Residents at that location reported a person had kicked in the door to their home while armed with a gun.

After talking with the victims and processing evidence, officers determined an unknown male had kicked in the door of the home, threatened the occupants with a firearm, and discharged at least one round during the incident. No one was struck by the gunfire. The intruder also stole the occupant’s gun during the encounter.

SPD officers were able to follow-up on leads obtained during the initial investigation, and less than three hours later located the occupied suspect vehicle.

37-year-old Travis C Thompson was identified as the suspect, and he was arrested. The motivation for the incident has not been conclusively determined. It appears Thompson was completely unknown to the victims, and there are indications Thompson was seeking someone not associated with the location he burglarized.

After obtaining a search warrant for Thompson’s vehicle, the victim’s firearm was recovered along with other evidence linking Thompson to the incident.

Thompson is an 11-time convicted felon, and due to his criminal history he is prohibited from possessing firearms. His convictions include unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary, and malicious mischief.

For his conduct during this incident, Thompson was booked into jail for assault 1st degree, burglary 1st degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, and theft of a firearm. At the writing of this release he remains in Spokane County Jail.

