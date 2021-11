If you are looking for affordable housing in Minnesota AND need a house that has an easy commute, there probably isn't a better place that you'll be able to find than the house at 3530 Washington Ave N, in Minneapolis that is on the market for just $189,900. It literally has zero neighbors, probably never will (you'll see why in a second) and is very close to I-94. Like...it is right outside.

