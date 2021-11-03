Kansas football coach Lance Leipold previews rivalry matchup against Kansas State

A federal appeals court Thursday granted former President Donald Trump's request to temporarily block the National Archives from turning over his White House records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The committee had been set to receive the first batch of documents, which...
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows has failed to show up for a Friday deposition with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to multiple reports, despite a threat from the panel it would seek to hold him in contempt for any defiance. Meadows...
President Biden has finally announced his nominee for Food and Drug Administration commissioner, nearly 10 months into his presidency in the middle of a deadly pandemic — Dr. Robert Califf. This will be his second time in the job if confirmed, since he also served as FDA commissioner during the Obama administration.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ independence day may finally have arrived. At a hearing in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Friday, a judge will decide whether to terminate the conservatorship that has exercised vast control over the pop superstar’s life and money for nearly 14 years. With no...
A SpaceX mission with four astronauts docked at the International Space Station on Thursday evening. The Crew Drag Spacecraft, carrying astronauts for the SpaceX Crew-3 Mission, arrived at the space station at 6:32 p.m., according to NASA. After linking up to the space station’s Harmony Module, the astronauts will begin...
A federal jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the former White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the indictment. “Since my first day in office,...
New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Friday conceded his loss in the state’s governor’s contest to Gov. Phil Murphy (D), more than a week after the race was called for the incumbent. Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman, said his campaign had concluded that he could not overcome the...
A 71-year-old Alabama man whose truck was discovered by law enforcement near the U.S. Capitol on January 6 filled with a cache of weapons that includeding Molotov cocktails pleaded guilty Friday to multiple weapons charges, including unlawful possession of the destructive devices. Lonnie Coffman admitted to Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly that...
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A prosthetic-tailed dolphin named Winter that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies died Thursday evening at a Florida aquarium despite life-saving efforts to treat a gastrointestinal abnormality, aquarium officials said. The 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died while being held by animal care experts who were preparing...
Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday its plans to split into two public companies, with one centered on drugs and medical devices and another concentrated on consumer products. The separation marks a monumental change in the health care company’s 135-year history as it divides its slow-and-steady consumer division from its...
