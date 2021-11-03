CFP Selection Committee chair addresses Ohio State vs Oregon debate

Is there such a thing as a trap game for an underdog? North Carolina won an emotional game over undefeated Wake Forest on Saturday, then had to turn around and play a ranked team on a short week. The Tar Heels came out so flat against No. 21 Pitt on Thursday night you could have slid them under the locker room door. The Panthers sacked quarterback Sam Howell twice before he completed a pass. By the time Ty Chandler ran for North Carolina’s initial first down, on the last play of the first quarter, Pitt led 17-0. Final score: Pitt 30-23 in overtime. The longer the game went on, the better the Tar Heels played; they just spotted Pitt too big of a lead. The Panthers (8-2 overall, 5-1 in the ACC), who lead the Coastal Division, get two extra days of rest before next week’s division showdown against Virginia, which must play a physical Notre Dame team Saturday night.

