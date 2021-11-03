CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

CFP Selection Committee chair addresses Ohio State vs Oregon debate

 9 days ago
College Football Playoff Selection Committee chair Gary Barta joined ESPN’s Rece Davis to discuss the controversial Week Nine rankings, including the Ohio State vs Oregon debate. After placing 7-1 Oregon ahead of 7-1 Ohio State, the Iowa athletic director addressed the value of head-to-head meetings and the CFP’s sausage-making...

On3.com

WATCH: Oregon drops uniform combo for Week 11 versus Washington State

The Ducks unveiled their week 11 uniform combination on Thursday for Saturday’s game against Washington State. Oregon will sport white pants, green tops with lightening yellow numbers and white helmets with green wings. Coincidentally, the white helmets are the same ones Ducks wore in the upset win at Ohio State, and in the overtime loss at Stanford.
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Sports business notes: Cincinnati in CFP shouldn’t impact TV ratings

The truth about the NCAA men’s basketball tournament is that the nation wants to watch the little guy play during the event’s first weekend, but by the Final Four the audience wants to see the sport’s biggest brands on the game’s largest stage. Would the same viewing preferences apply to Cincinnati and the College Football Playoff?
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Daily briefing: On North Carolina, Jim Mora and Pac-12 coaches

Is there such a thing as a trap game for an underdog? North Carolina won an emotional game over undefeated Wake Forest on Saturday, then had to turn around and play a ranked team on a short week. The Tar Heels came out so flat against No. 21 Pitt on Thursday night you could have slid them under the locker room door. The Panthers sacked quarterback Sam Howell twice before he completed a pass. By the time Ty Chandler ran for North Carolina’s initial first down, on the last play of the first quarter, Pitt led 17-0. Final score: Pitt 30-23 in overtime. The longer the game went on, the better the Tar Heels played; they just spotted Pitt too big of a lead. The Panthers (8-2 overall, 5-1 in the ACC), who lead the Coastal Division, get two extra days of rest before next week’s division showdown against Virginia, which must play a physical Notre Dame team Saturday night.
NFL
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes freshman tight end Sam Hart loses black stripe

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

James Franklin evaluates state of Penn State program

Penn State is one of the healthier programs in college football. With the exception of a 4-5 season last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nittany Lions have won at least nine games each year since 2016. They finished ranked in the top 20 in each of those seasons. While...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Elite 2023 quarterback Nico Iamaleava visiting UCLA this weekend

Downey (Calif.) Warren quarterback Nico Iamaleava is one of the most prized prospects in the 2023 class, already holding more than 20 offers. This weekend, he’ll visit UCLA, sources tell On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons. Iamaleava is the No. 22 prospect and No. 3 quarterback in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. On3 ranks him as a five-star and the No. 10 overall prospect in the cycle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Recruiting Notebook: Penn State-Michigan visitor preview

Penn State is set for what's expected to be its last major recruiting weekend of the 2021 season. We have a complete list of who all is expected to attend with Michigan coming to town tomorrow, Nov. 13. Fans can sign up for Blue White Illustrated today for just $1 for access until Nov. 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

ESPN, PFF rank the top underclassmen in college football this year

There are quite a few dominant underclassmen that are taking over college football this season. Using Pro Football Focus grades, ESPN has ranked the top underclassmen across the nation this year. The list is headlined by three dynamic and talented quarterbacks. The top underclassmen in college football. Georgia DL Jalen...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan football, NIL, recruiting intel, more

TheWolverine.com’s Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie bring you the latest edition of Inside The Fort, which includes plenty of inside information regarding Michigan Wolverines football. We begin discussing some Michigan players who are emerging and now on the NFL radar, and what we’re hearing on where guys are leaning. Name,...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Game of the week: 5 things to know about Baylor-Oklahoma

Each Friday, we spotlight the best game that weekend. This week, it’s No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0) at No. 13 Baylor (7-2) in a Big 12 showdown. Oklahoma, which is 9-0 for the first time since 2004, has the nation’s longest winning streak, at 17 games; the Sooners’ last loss was to Iowa State on October 3, 2020. And winning on the road is old hat for the Sooners, who are 17-2 (.895) in true road games under Lincoln Riley. In addition, OU has scored at least 30 points in 35 consecutive true road games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

NC State football bowl projections entering week 11

After NC State football scored a 28-14 win at Florida State, the Pack’s record stands at 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference. Did the victory improve NC State’s bowl standing among those who make the projections?. The short answer: Somewhat, yes. Last week Erick Smith of USA Today was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Newsstand: Michigan hockey notches dominant, 5-1 win at Penn State

Michigan notched a 5-1 win over Penn State on the ice. Michigan’s defensive tackle duo was featured for its stellar play. “The culture and the support of the fanbase stood out. The facilities were top notch. The attention that they gave Jimmy on the visit was great. We felt like he was one of their top recruits. That meant a lot to us.”
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Michigan football recruiting rundown with The Wolverine

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has assembled a solid 2022 football recruiting class. It features one five-star, six four-stars and nine three-star commits. Local star cornerback Will Johnson of Gross Pointe (Mich.) South is the headliner in the class. He ranks as a five-star and the No. 21 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Penn State Recruiting Update, O-line, and more with Greg Pickel

A packed Friday edition of the BWI Daily is now live. Host Thomas Frank Carr is joined not by Ryan Snyder this week but instead by his colleague, Blue-White Illustrated report Greg Pickel. T-Frank and Greg start the show by looking at a big surprise in the recruiting world from Thursday. Ohio four-star tackle Aamil Wagner picked not Kentucky or Penn State but instead Notre Dame. How did that come to be, and what does it mean for the Lions? Greg also shares his amazement at the fact that a surprise decision can still take place in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

