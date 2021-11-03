CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan County, VA

Powhatan County local election results

By Amelia Heymann
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 9 days ago

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Powhatan County had two local positions up for election on Nov. 2, along with a spot in the House of Delegates.

Treasurer Becky Nunnally ran unopposed.

Results for the Board of Supervisors District 2 race between Amy Kingery, Nathan Mitchell and Steven McClung are still coming in. Four out of five districts have reported that McClung has 74.97% of the vote, Kingery has 23.68% of the vote and 1.36% of voters have written in.

House of Delegates District 65 was also up for election. Results for the race between incumbent Lee Ware Jr. (R) and Caitlin Coakley (D) are still coming in. 14 of 15 precincts have reported that Ware has 79.97% of the vote, Coakley has 19.89% and 0.15% of people wrote in a candidate.

