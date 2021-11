ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As his time as mayor of St. Petersburg winds down, Rick Kriseman is reflecting on the work he has been able to do with the city. And, last week, in front of an international audience of local and world leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland, Kriseman was able to showcase what the city had already accomplished to tackle the climate crisis.

