Dayton Children’s provides details of rollout of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to11-year-olds Tuesday.

The hospital held a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday and discussed the rollout of the vaccine for younger children.

The hospital’s announcement came just shortly after a CDC advisory panel voted to recommend Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The hospital says that starting Monday, November 8, it will offer a vaccination clinic specifically for the 5 to 11-year-old age group.

Clinic hours are subject to change based on demand, according to the hospital:

Dayton Children’s main campus

1 Children’s Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404

Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 20 - 9:00 am to noon

Dayton Children’s south campus

3333 W Tech Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342

Tuesday, Thursday - 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

University of Dayton arena

Sunday, November 14 – 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

“Remember that vaccination is not new – it has helped humans fight infectious diseases for centuries,” said Adam Mezoff, MD, chief medical officer and vice president at Dayton Children’s. “We’ve controlled diseases like polio, whooping cough and measles, all due to vaccination. It’s time to add COVID-19 to this list.”

Fore more information, you can visit the hospital’s website.

