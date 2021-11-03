CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic shakes off rust with win at Paris Masters

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his first singles match since missing out on a calendar-year Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic beat Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. No. 1 ranked Djokovic showed signs of rustiness with a couple of unforced errors in the opening game,...

