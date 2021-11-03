CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Snoh Aalegra Announces Tour for Third Studio Album

By Store
hypebeast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnoh Aalegra will be embarking on a North American tour early next year. Entitled Ugh These Temporary Highs, the tour will see the singer visit 21 cities across the country, beginning with Detroit...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Club 93.7

Financial Documents Confirm Travis Scott, 21 Savage, ASAP Rocky and More Expected to Release New Music in the Next Six Months

Although the year 2021 is almost coming to an end, your favorite rappers are gearing up to release new music in the coming months. According to Sony Music's investors' documents, released on Oct. 28, hip-hop artists Travis Scott, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky and more are planning to drop new music in the next six months. Other artists set to release their latest projects include French Montana, Future, the Black Eyed Peas, Chris Brown, Rick Ross and Alicia Keys.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

Big Sean Poses With 65,000 Bees as He Releases New Song 'What a Life' Ft. Hit-Boy

On his new track, the 'I Don't F**k With You' rapper reflects on his ups and downs while living under the spotlight, including the time when he ' almost died twice.'. AceShowbiz - Big Sean has taken a bold step to celebrate the release of his new song, "What a Life" featuring Hit-Boy. When dropping the track, the "I Don't F**k With You" spitter shared some pictures of him being covered with 65,000 bees.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

London On Da Track Boasts About Money Made From Summer Walker's Album

Many of the songs on Summer Walker's new studio album Still Over It, especially the scathing "4th Baby Mama," are seemingly about the singer's relationship with producer London On Da Track. While they were dating, fans experienced every bump in their love, and Summer is exposing all of the drama in her new music.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoh Aalegra
Person
James Fauntleroy
Person
Bobby Caldwell
orcasound.com

Lauren Jauregui Releases Debut Solo Project, ‘Prelude’

WRITTEN BY LAUREN JAUREGUI AND FEATURING COLLABORATIONS WITH VIC MENSA, 6LACK AND TIMBALAND. “ON GUARD” (FEAT. 6LACK) (LIVE PERFORMANCE VIDEO) A new chapter begins today for artist and songwriter, Lauren Jauregui with the release of her highly anticipated debut solo project, ‘PRELUDE’ – out now via her own label, Attunement Records under exclusive license to AWAL Recordings. Written by Lauren, the seven-track collection of songs features some of her most personal music ever released.
MUSIC
NPR

New Music Friday: The top 10 albums out on Oct. 29

We open this week's show with the Philly band The War on Drugs, whose rock songs fill stadiums while still finding room to breathe and sprawl. Its fifth album, I Don't Live Here Anymore, is the follow-up to 2017's A Deeper Understanding, which won a Grammy for Best Rock Album. Chicago's Mick Jenkins makes rap records that draw on not only hip-hop, but also spoken-word and jazz, not to mention a wide-ranging knowledge of history — musical and otherwise. His outstanding new record is called Elephant in the Room. Tori Amos continues her remarkable career on her 16th album, Ocean to Ocean, which mixes the personal, the political and the mystical. Colorado singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson mixes folk and country with gorgeous, clear-eyed examinations of faith, hope and regret; her stunning new album is American Siren. And Palberta's Lily Konigsberg makes her official solo debut with Lily We Need to Talk Now, a smart and funny record full of sly hooks and wry, sideways humor.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Bruno Mars Reveals ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ Album Tracklist

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are set to release their joint album An Evening with Silk Sonic on November 12th. On Friday, they put out their latest single ‘Smokin Out The Window‘ which is again filled with throwback vibes, just like what we have heard from the duo so far with previous singles. If you remember, the album was initially pushed back to January next year but the two artists then surprised us by revealing a November release date for it.
MUSIC
Complex

Charli XCX Shares Single “New Shapes,” Announces ‘Crash’ Album Release Date and Tour

Charli XCX has announced the arrival of her forthcoming album Crash with a new song “New Shapes.”. The news also arrived with North American and European tour dates for 2022. “If you don’t stream ‘New Shapes’ or purchase tickets to the tour you will most definitely burn in hell,” she joked in the announcement. She also revealed that Crash is the fifth and last album in her record deal.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lou Will#Other Music#Studio Album#Music Video#North American#Artium#Roc Nation#British
justjaredjr.com

Lauren Jauregui, Little Mix & More - New Music Friday!

This week, we have new music from Lauren Jauregui, Little Mix, a Christmas song from The Wanted. Lauren has finally released her latest project Prelude, which consists of seven songs. Little Mix dropped their Between Us title track, which references quite a few of their past songs. “I love how...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Snoh Aalegra Covers Bobby Caldwell’s “What You Won’t Do for Love”: Listen

Snoh Aalegra has shared her installment of the Spotify Singles series. In addition to a new pared-back rendition of her single “Lost You,” Aalegra delivered a cover of Bobby Caldwell’s 1978 single “What You Won’t Do for Love.” It follows her recent video for her Tyler, the Creator collaboration “Neon Peach.” Listen to both songs below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Rosalía Announces New Album Motomami

Rosalía has announced that her new album is titled Motomami. She shared the news in a teaser video and noted that it’s coming in 2022. Watch it below. The news comes after several collaborations from Rosalía in recent months, including tracks with Tokischa, Billie Eilish, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Bad Bunny. Since releasing El Mal Querer in late 2018, the Barcelona singer has released a number of singles of her own, too, including “Aute Cuture,” “Fucking Money Man,” and “Con Altura.” El Mal Querer won the Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album in 2020.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ third studio album The Future out now

The Future, the third studio album from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, is out now on Stax Records. Fans can listen to/share the new record HERE. In addition, the band will play their knockout single “Survivor” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” November 9 and are also set to appear on “CBS This Morning: Saturday” November 13.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Rick Ross Announces 11th Studio Album 'Richer Than I Ever Been'

Rick Ross was present at the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game, where he announced his brand new album Richer Than I Ever Been. Fans can expect a first listen on November 12 as The Boss is set to release its debut single “Outlawz,” which will feature 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan. “This album is special to me in many different ways, as a teen they don’t see the value of maturity and growth. You imagine being 30 years old and being broke but really life is just getting started,” Ross said in a statement. ”Everyday I’m able to breathe this delicious oxygen is really why I’m richer than I ever been, my 11th studio album… I’m excited.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy