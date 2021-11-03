Snoh Aalegra Announces Tour for Third Studio Album

We open this week's show with the Philly band The War on Drugs, whose rock songs fill stadiums while still finding room to breathe and sprawl. Its fifth album, I Don't Live Here Anymore, is the follow-up to 2017's A Deeper Understanding, which won a Grammy for Best Rock Album. Chicago's Mick Jenkins makes rap records that draw on not only hip-hop, but also spoken-word and jazz, not to mention a wide-ranging knowledge of history — musical and otherwise. His outstanding new record is called Elephant in the Room. Tori Amos continues her remarkable career on her 16th album, Ocean to Ocean, which mixes the personal, the political and the mystical. Colorado singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson mixes folk and country with gorgeous, clear-eyed examinations of faith, hope and regret; her stunning new album is American Siren. And Palberta's Lily Konigsberg makes her official solo debut with Lily We Need to Talk Now, a smart and funny record full of sly hooks and wry, sideways humor.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO