College Football Playoff rankings released: Where does each team stand?

With only a few weeks left in the season, the first college football playoff rankings were unveiled on Tuesday showing what the current playoff picture looks like.

Atop the rankings were SEC powerhouses Georgia and Alabama, with the Bulldogs taking the top spot at 8-0 this season.

Following Alabama at No. 2 was Michigan State at No. 3 after they improved to 8-0 following an enormous 37-33 win over Michigan, which is ranked seventh.

Rounding out the top four was Oregon, who is 7-1 as they lead the Pac-12. The Ducks’ win over Ohio State on Sept. 11 appears to be what is keeping them from being on the outside looking in as the Buckeyes came in at No. 5 in the rankings.

Cincinnati was ranked No. 6 – the highest ranking ever for a Group of 5 team.

Here is the full top 25 rankings:

